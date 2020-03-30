Legislation introduced to inform Ohio first responders of possible COVID-19 exposure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio state representative has introduced legislation that would require hospitals and health departments to inform first responders of possible exposure to COVID-19.
Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, a republican from Perrysburg, said he introduced the bill in response to an incident in Lucas County.
He told 19 News that a patient was transported by EMS for a non-Coronavirus issue, but later died of the virus.
“Those first responders found out about that through social media and other types of channels that are really non-conventional types of notifying folks," he said. “We need to make sure they’re not compromising the other first responders that are there with them,” he said.
There’s no timetable for when the legislation will be put to a vote, as an official date to resume the House session has not been set.
This story will be updated.
