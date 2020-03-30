Local attorneys helping answer people’s questions about unemployment benefits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the problems persist attempting to file an unemployment claim, others are still confused over whether they qualify for benefits.
That’s why one local attorney’s office is opening their phone lines for people with questions about unemployment benefits.
The Nilges Draher firm usually handles claims related to workplace harassment or wrongful termination.
But now, attorney Hans Nilges said the firm is offering a free 15-minute phone consultation, during which an employment law attorney can provide workers with information about unemployment benefits, as well as benefits and protections they may be eligible for under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now because of coronavirus and the effect that it has had on the economy,” Nilges said. “So we’re taking steps to make sure that people who have lost their jobs are aware of their rights and the benefits that are available to them.”
Nilges said in addition to providing an overview of unemployment and federal benefits, attorneys can also offer advice to workers who were not paid proper overtime and minimum wages by their former employers.
“We are hearing that some employers are basically using this as an opportunity to thin their workforce,” Hans Nilges said. “I think that people need to be educated about their rights.”
Workers can schedule their free unemployment consultation by calling 216-230-2955.
