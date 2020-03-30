9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland; brings total to 110 confirmed cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the city, which brings the total to 110 confirmed cases. The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified Monday.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their teens to 80’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to these new cases.
As of today, there have been more than 159,000 confirmed cases and 2,900 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.