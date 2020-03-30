Ohio fire department shows why closing doors before bed could save lives (photos)

NORTH LAWRENCE FIRE WARNING (Source: NORTH LAWRENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By Alan Rodges | March 30, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 10:11 AM

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Lawrence Fire Department posted a few pictures warning about how important it is to keep doors closed while sleeping.

The fire department released pictures that they expect to serve as a reminder for people to close their doors before they go to sleep.

The following pictures are from a house fire that happened on Sunday around noon.

Two rooms in the house seem to have been untouched by the fire.

Fire officials say that these rooms are still a livable space during the fire.

There was one injury, but officials said it was not life-threatening.

