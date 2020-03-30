Ohio fire department shows why closing doors before bed could save lives (photos)

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Lawrence Fire Department posted a few pictures warning about how important it is to keep doors closed while sleeping.
The fire department released pictures that they expect to serve as a reminder for people to close their doors before they go to sleep.
The following pictures are from a house fire that happened on Sunday around noon.
Two rooms in the house seem to have been untouched by the fire.
Fire officials say that these rooms are still a livable space during the fire.
There was one injury, but officials said it was not life-threatening.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.