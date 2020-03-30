Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy with a few showers around today; temperatures in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is north of our area this morning. It will slowly continue to track east. It will be windy, but the damaging wind threat is over. You can still expect wind gusts, however, to 35 mph at times out of the west. A cloudy sky with a few showers around. The best risk of some light rain is east of Cleveland during the day. Colder air is filtering in. I have us holding steady in the lower to middle 40s throughout the day. A spoke of energy rotates around the low tonight. This will aid in triggering additional showers mainly this evening. If the temperature cools to below 40 degrees, then you will see a mix of some sleet or wet snow. The wind finally relaxes tonight. We dip into the 30s overnight.