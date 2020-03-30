Ohio gas costs about $1.66 per gallon; here’s where to find the cheapest gas near you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average gas price in Ohio and across the rest of the United States continues to drop.
According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $1.656 per gallon, as of March 30.
AAA compiled a list of average gas prices in Ohio’s metropolitan areas. The lowest average price is in the Dayton area at $1.528 with the most expensive in Lawrence County at $1.900 a gallon.
To compare, the average gas price a year ago to the date was $2.608 per gallon in Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.