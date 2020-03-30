Ohio Gov. DeWine honors Dr. Amy Acton with empowering video on National Doctor Day (video)

Ohio Gov. DeWine honors Dr. Amy Acton with empowering video on National Doctor Day (video)
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton holds up a mask as she gives an update on COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | March 30, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 4:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine concluded Monday’s press conference with a video that honored Dr. Amy Acton and empowered young women across Ohio.

The video features a montage of young girls who have been inspired by Dr. Acton’s strength and determination during Ohio’s health crisis.

Dr. Acton, a native of Northeast Ohio, serves as the director for the Ohio Department of Health and has been at the forefront of the movement to limit the spread of COVID-19.

National Doctors Day is celebrated annually on March 30, honoring the medical professionals who dedicate their lives to the health care field.

To all doctors: We're thankful for you today and always!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, March 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.