Ohio Gov. DeWine honors Dr. Amy Acton with empowering video on National Doctor Day (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine concluded Monday’s press conference with a video that honored Dr. Amy Acton and empowered young women across Ohio.
The video features a montage of young girls who have been inspired by Dr. Acton’s strength and determination during Ohio’s health crisis.
Dr. Acton, a native of Northeast Ohio, serves as the director for the Ohio Department of Health and has been at the forefront of the movement to limit the spread of COVID-19.
National Doctors Day is celebrated annually on March 30, honoring the medical professionals who dedicate their lives to the health care field.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.