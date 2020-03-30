Ohio’s coronavirus hospitalization rate is approximately 25%

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health says the hospitalization rate for individuals who test positive for the coronavirus is approximately 25%.
Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 1,933 cases of the coronavirus.
Of the nearly 2,000 individuals who tested positive, 475 people have been hospitalized, or approximately 25% of the cases, as of Monday afternoon.
While about one-quarter of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton did note that the higher rate is not a surprise because most of the tests are being used to screen the sickest and the most vulnerable.
Approximately 27,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ohio through March 30, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As the number of positive tests and hospitalizations increase, the concern over hospital space and personal protective equipment rises as well.
Currently, Ohio’s intensive care unit hospital beds are at 59% capacity, the Department of Health says.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.