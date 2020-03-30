Portage County reports first COVID-19 death

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Combined General Health District reported Monday their first COVID-19 death.
According to health officials, the victim, an older adult man, died on March 29 at a local hospital.
No more information on him will be released.
“It is imperative that the entire Portage County community follow the stay at home order from Dr. Amy Acton and be vigilant about practicing social-distancing and good hygiene to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jospeh Diorio, Health Commissioner.
On Monday, Ohio Department of Health officials said there are a total of 39 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio.
475 people remain hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.