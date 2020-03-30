Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland serves over 24,000 meals in 7 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland officials said they have seen a 125% increase in feeding families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the last seven days, five Corps Community Centers in Greater Cleveland have served over 24,000 meals to 4,141 community members in need. We are currently offering drive-through and delivery food options at our corps for dry/non-perishable goods.,” stated Major Thomas Applin, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland Area Services.
Salvation Army officials said they believe the demand for food services will continue to increase as the shelter in place order continues and unemployment continues to rise.
List of The Salvation Army locations offering drive-through food services:
• The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334
• The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640
• The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515
• The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388
• The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593
“At each of our locations, we have had drive through lines circling the buildings. It is imperative that we keep doing what we can to ensure that everyone has food during this critical time,” said Applin.
