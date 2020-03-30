Trading barbells for broomsticks, Hoban athletes get strong at home

Hoban, like a lot of schools, are posting workouts online for athletes to do at home. But Winkler’s are workouts built around common household items- buckets, brooms, a case of water bottles, and most importantly- sand. “Go buy some bags of sand, it’s very cheap. Get some buckets. Fill the buckets up with the sand. You can manipulate the weight. If you need more weight, pour more sand in. It’s the simplest way.” The sand “weights” are an integral part of his workouts, but they are not the only thing kids can use. Loaded backpacks, brooms, and water bottles have all been used for resistance.