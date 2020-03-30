Weekend’s ‘100-year flood’ was among highest water levels ever measured in Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said the water levels on Cuyahoga County over the weekend were some of the highest recorded in the area.
On Sunday morning, the Cuyahoga River level, which runs through downtown Cleveland, was measured as the seventh-highest in Independece.
The level classified as a FEMA 1% flood, or “100-year flood,” according to the NWS.
Big Creek, a tributary of the Cuyahoga River, rose to over 13 feet near the Cleveland Zoo on Saturday during a flash flood. That is the fourth-highest river level measured at that location.
