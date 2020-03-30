15-year-old boy in Cleveland dies after shooting; Police invesitgating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, and the suspect is on the loose, Cleveland Police said.
Cleveland Police responded to Woodland Avenue for this incident shortly before 11 a.m. Monday for a male shot.
The victim was assisted by EMS and taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment, police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital later on in the day.
Police said it was learned on scene te suspect may have been driving a white Sedan.
Members of the homicide unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene for investigation.
Cleveland Police said this incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers at (216) 25-CRIME.
