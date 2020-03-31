Akron mayor announces next wave of COVID-19 preparations; including, trash pick-up changes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is taking additional steps to keep his city safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time, every step we are taking is intended to help ‘flatten the curve’ and save lives. I am proud of the collaboration and coordination occurring all across our city. I promise to continue to wake up each and every morning thinking of ways to empower Akron residents with the information and resources they need to keep their families safe, healthy, and financially secure throughout this event," said Horrigan.
Below are the latest changes:
- All recreation programming is cancelled through May 31. Programming at Lock 3, as well as all other community events the city sponsors or issues permits for, will tentatively resume on June 1.
- The city has instituted a hiring freeze for permanent full-time employees until further notice.
- Bulk trash collection has been suspended, so workers are not exposed to customer’s items.
