6 Berea firefighters, paramedics test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City leaders announced that six Berea first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the city’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters and paramedics who tested positive, along with their families, are being quarantined, per orders and recommendations from state and local health officials.
The city of Berea said the county health departments in Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Medina are monitoring the six individuals, depending on the area of residences.
The quarantines are not expected to cause issues with staffing at the Berea Fire Department.
Several other firefighters were tested, but the results returned negative for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.