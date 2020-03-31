Cavs’ Drummond to compete in NBA 2K Players Tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is one of 16 NBA players committed in the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament.
Drummond is tied for 6th in pre-tournament seeding (out of 16) with five other players.
Drummond’s rating is 85. Kevin Durant (96) is the top seed.
The event is a single-elimination tournament, beginning Friday April 3 on ESPN and ESPN2. It runs through April 12.
The winner will get a $100,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
