Cavs’ Drummond to compete in NBA 2K Players Tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in spring of 2020. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Chris Dellecese | March 31, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 7:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is one of 16 NBA players committed in the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament.

Drummond is tied for 6th in pre-tournament seeding (out of 16) with five other players.

Drummond’s rating is 85. Kevin Durant (96) is the top seed.

The event is a single-elimination tournament, beginning Friday April 3 on ESPN and ESPN2. It runs through April 12.

The winner will get a $100,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

