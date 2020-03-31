Cleveland life coach says COVID-19 crisis is encouraging some to reevaluate, think positive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A certified life coach says the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people saying “It’s time to think positive.”
Jessica Parks, of Lotus Life Coaching, has been busy over the last few weeks. She says people are using this time to reevaluate their lives and asking themselves some tough questions.
“Right now, people are calling and saying, “How do I manage my emotions?”
Parks says the first thing she tells clients is “Focus on the things that you want to do for yourself, instead of getting caught up in those what if’s, because we just don’t have the answers for those what if’s.”
Parks explains her job is different than a therapist. “A life coach is more focused on what is happening right now in the moment. We may touch on a few things that happened to you in the past, but the only reason we do that is if it is affecting you right now in this moment."
One of the first exercises Parks likes to do with her clients is to have them create a vision board. You can put a number of motivational quotes, pictures of people, objects, and things to help you look forward to the future.
"It’s all about your perception especially during times like this and what you do with what you’re given. “I have packages and payment plans available to make sure that the clients that are coming to me or really coming to make those changes in their lives,” said Parks.
If you’d like to reach out to Jessica, you can e-mail her at successwithlotus@gmail.com
