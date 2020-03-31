Cleveland’s Michael Symon joins 19 News COVID-19 relief telethon because he always supports home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When you tune in Saturday night for All for THE LAND: COVID-19 Relief Live, you’ll see some of the city’s best talent and biggest names, including Iron Chef Michael Symon.
The chef, restaurateur and Food Network star will conduct a live cooking demo as part of the telethon, airing April 4 from 8-10 p.m.
Symon has been doing Facebook Live pantry recipe broadcasts nightly.
He says he’s been spending time with his wife, Lizzie, in his New York City home where he is staying until the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are lifted.
“Working with local government to try to make sure the restaurant industry survives the shutdowns,” he said.
All of his restaurants in Cleveland, Las Vegas, Detroit and elsewhere are currently closed.
“We are working hard daily to make sure we are ready to open once allowed, and get everyone back to work and get back in the business of making people happy,” he said.
Symon says he joined the team producing All for THE LAND because they always want to do what they can when they can.
“Anytime there is a chance to help the food banks and people in need we try our best to continue to support them,” he said.
Chef Symon is urging Clevelanders to do what they can to contribute.
“Everyone is struggling in these times so we need to be aware of those in need, and that there are always people that have it harder than you,” he said.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, 19 News, WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS are joining forces to produce a live telethon to generate critical support funding for the United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Food Bank of Greater Cleveland and other entities that are providing crucial resources for those in need as a result of the extensive impact of COVID-19.
The live broadcast is called “All for THE LAND: COVID-19 Relief Live," airing Saturday, April 4 from 8 to 10 p.m. on CBS 19 as well as simulcast on CW 43 WUAB.
WTAM 1100, and 100.7 WMMS will also simulcast the program on radio.
The special show will also celebrate and thank local heroes and organizations that have been at the core of helping our community through this unprecedented journey.
The show will be hosted by WOIO and WTAM 1100, anchors, 100.7 WMMS personalities, as well as Cavaliers broadcasters and others.
Confirmed guests include:
- Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman
- Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
- Chef Michael Symon
- Cleveland Indians legend Jim Thome
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.