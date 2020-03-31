CMSD’s CEO says district is trying its best with distance learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor DeWine has extended the length that school will be closed at least until May 1.
With schools being suspended until May 1, parents, teachers, and students are trying to stay diligent with distance learning.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s CEO, Eric Gordon, joined 19 News this morning to answer a few questions.
There are a lot of questions surrounding how students will stay connected with their teachers during this time of self-quarantine, especially with the educational gap in the state of Ohio and in the country.
Gordon said that they would continue to try their best to keep everyone connected, whether they have access to the internet or not.
“Our strategy is to kind of use a menu of options, so if all you have is a phone we are going to talk to you by phone if you have full digital access we are going to provide lots of digital opportunities,” said Gordon.
One of the biggest challenges of distance learning is engagement.
How will students stay engaged if they are not in a classroom setting? Gordon said that students and parents can expect to see more schoolwork make its way into homes around the school district.
“We are having teachers stay engaged in a number of ways using their DOJO classroom, or using ZOOM classrooms, doing Social Media activities,” said Gordon. “What we need to do is keep all of our students as actively enriched and engaged as possible.”
While Gordon and the school district are currently worried about listening to Governor DeWine and following his stay-at-home order, he thinks there will need to be a recovery stage following the pandemic.
“Just like every part of our world, we are going to have to have a real recovery strategy to restore what couldn’t be provided during this public health emergency,” said Gordon.
Gordon did mention summer classes. He says they are a possibility, especially for Seniors, who will need to wrap the rest of the school year, but he goes on to say that it is not a one size fits all situation.
With prom and graduation right around the corner, seniors are worried.
Gordon ensures that they will make something happen when it is possible.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.