Cuyahoga County sets up resource center to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County has now set up a Small Business Resource Call Center and Website to help business owners get help during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am truly devastated by the impact the coronavirus is having on our residents and local businesses,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “We want to help local businesses understand the resources and assistance available to them. This Call Center will help our businesses navigate to the resources they so desperately need.”
The Small Business Resource Center website is www.cuyahogacounty.us/helpforbusiness.
You can call them at 216-452-9741 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Agents can help with the following issues:
• Assistance with applying for the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for loans up to $2 Million
• Business Consulting and General Assistance
• Information about Financial Assistance and Services
• Unemployment Insurance Benefits Application Assistance to navigate the system
• Strategies for Retaining and Retraining Employees
