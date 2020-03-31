Decrease in traffic by nearly 50% on some days shows Ohioans are following stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Figures from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a recent decrease in traffic statewide, meaning residents are adhering to Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive stay-at-home order issued during the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive order from the Governor and Ohio Department of Health went into effect just before midnight on Tuesday, March 24.
According to Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic was down over 45% on both March 24 and March 25 on highways throughout the state.
Statewide:
- Monday, March 16 (a week before the stay-at-home order went into effect): Down 13.6%
- Tuesday, March 24 (order went into effect before midnight): Down 46.3%
- Wednesday, March 25 (first full day for stay-at-home order): Down 45.2%
Northeast Ohio:
- Monday, March 16 (a week before the stay-at-home order went into effect): Down 15.5%
- Tuesday, March 24 (order went into effect before midnight): Down 46.9%
- Wednesday, March 25 (first full day for stay-at-home order): Down 45.8%
Bruning says the data shows that Ohioans are following Gov. DeWine’s direction and staying at home under Department of Health orders to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The traffic is monitored by more than 200 count stations that use radar technology across the state and analyzed daily, according to ODOT.
