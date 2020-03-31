DeWine: Inmates making gowns, sanitizer, masks, and other equipment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine said that prison inmates are working to make personal protective equipment for hospitals and first responders.
Governor DeWine said that inmates have made 500 hospital gowns and will have the potential to make 44,000 when they get additional fabric.
Prisoners will also be able to start making cough masks and will be able to make 5,000 a day.
The Governor went on to say that prisons will also be receiving ingredients to make over 1,400 gallons of hand sanitizer as well as face shields.
Prisons will also be holding workshops that will make masks for people who are in prisons.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.