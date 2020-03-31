Elyria police charge 2 with violating Ohio’s stay-at-home order, various other crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police say a man and a woman are facing multiple charges related to a March 28 incident, including violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide stay-at-home order.
According to a police report, officers responded to a convenience store on Chestnut Ridge Road after receiving reports that 25-year-old Jeffrey Wheeler, of Elyria, was allegedly dragging 24-year-old Precious Bailey, of Avon Lake, through the parking lot by her hair.
At the same time, police were also dispatched to the Subway restaurant located nearby for a silent holdup alarm that sounded.
Police arrived and found an unoccupied gray Ford vehicle left running in the parking lot. The inside of the car was in disarray, a car door handle was broken off, and the key was jammed in the ignition, as if a struggle occurred, police wrote in the report.
An employee and the store owner told police that Wheeler and Bailey started fighting while inside the business. The two were asked to leave the store, but Bailey refused and said she did not feel comfortable leaving with Wheeler.
“If I get abducted or shot, it’s going to be your fault,” Bailey allegedly told the store owner.
Investigators also questioned Subway employees, who told a similar story. According to the police report, the employees said Wheeler and Bailey got into a physical altercation inside the Subway, which prompted workers to sound the silent alarm. Wheeler than grabbed Bailey by the hair and dragged her through the parking lot and left the scene, according to the witness’ account to police.
Several hours after the initial altercation, police located the two walking down the roadway, but they both ran when they were observed by police.
Wheeler was eventually found hiding behind a car on Purdue Avenue. He resisted arrest, but was later handcuffed and taken into custody.
Bailey was found hiding in a shed on Purdue Avenue.
Both were taken to the Lorain County Jail and booked on charges that include:
Wheeler:
- Abduction, inducing panic, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, violations prohibited
Bailey:
- Illegal conveyance, breaking and entering, inducing panic, domestic violence, assault, obstructing official business, violations prohibited
Bailey initially told Lorain County Jail corrections officers that she had nothing else in her possession, but a body scan revealed that she concealed a vape pen in her rectum, Elyria police said. She was then charged with an additional crime of illegal conveyance into the jail.
Violations prohibited was presented as charges against Wheeler and Bailey for not adhering to Gov. DeWine’s executive directive, as stated in Ohio Revised Code:
