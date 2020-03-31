ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games, including 2016 Cavs-Warriors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN will re-air key NBA Finals games, including the 2016 series featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.
The station will air one of the most memorable moments in Cleveland sports history.
Who could forget the moment that LeBron, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers made a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals?
The Cavs were the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a championship.
The doubleheaders will begin on Wednesday with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals.
