Euclid grocery manager praised by community for hard work during difficult times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In preparation for our telethon show this weekend, 19 News is asking for your stories about everyday heroes we can highlight.
One community is praising the work of a woman striving to keep shelves stocked and needs met.
Sabrina Schill’s been clocking in at Dave’s Market in Euclid for 14 years.
“I never thought being a grocery store employee--that we’d be considered heroes,” she said. “I actually love my job. I love working with people.”
Even though the chaos of panic buying is winding down, Schill’s life still looks different than it usually does.
“It’s a lot more cleaning that it was before,” she said.
The person who wrote us about Sabrina says she does her job thanklessly, and is often on the receiving end of anger born out of fear right now.
Regardless, she continues to be her best.
She’s a single mom of two girls, ages 13 and 14.
Her 14-year-old has special needs and a compromised immune system.
“I try not to worry that much,” she said. “I try to take precautions.”
She takes precautions like undressing before heading inside at the end of a shift, and immediately taking a shower, so she can continue to work for her girls.
“To provide for them and to make sure we have what we need,” she said.
She’s also doing it to help meet everyone else’s needs too.
“Everybody needs groceries,” she said. “I never thought working in a grocery store, honestly, would be as important as it is now.”
