Family Craft Time! How to make a Pizza Box Pinata

The next time your family orders pizza, don’t toss that box! You can turn trash into a party night by constructing your own pizza box piñata!
- Pizza box
- Masking tape
- Crepe or tissue paper
- Twine or rope
- Plastic cap from any soda or drink bottle
- Lugnut or washer
- Drill, nail, or any other hole-making device that is slightly bigger than your twine or rope
- Glue or double-sided tape
- Additional construction paper for decoration
- Small candy and prizes
- Using the drill or nail, make a hole in the center of the plastic cap.
- Use the drill or nail to make a hole on the side of the pizza box. (Use the rear side of the box)
- Thread the twine or rope into the box through the hole.
- Now thread the twine through the cap hole, and double-knot the lugnut at the end of the twine. When you pull the twine, the nut should be resting inside the cap.
- Fill the box with candy, prizes or any other surprises.
- Close the box, and tape up the sides securely.
- Take your crepe paper, and make little cuts width-wise, so you turn the paper into fringe.
- Using glue or double-sided tape, cover the both sides of the box with the strips of paper.
- Cut the construction paper into a face, body, or anything else your imagination can cook up to decorate the box.
- Hang the pizza box piñata on a hook (far away from anything breakable) and have fun trying to break the box with a big stick or broom handle!
