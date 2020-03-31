The Greater Cleveland Food Bank holding drive-thru in Muni Lot to help those in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The food bank received a large turnout last time they held a drive-thru event.
They served more than 4,000 people in three hours.
On Tuesday, they moved the event to a much bigger location because they expect the crowds to grow.
Since the food bank is expecting an even bigger large turnout Tuesday, they want to make sure their volunteers and staff are safe.
So, the food bank is asking those who attend to follow a couple of guidelines:
- They will not serve any walk-up clients.
- Those who attend must be in a car or truck to recieve food.
- The trunk of the car must be empty.
- A photo ID is necessary.
The drive-thru will be held at Cleveland’s Muni Lot from noon until 4 p.m.
The food bank had been dealing with a critical volunteer shortage, so Cleveland police and the Ohio National Guard will be helping out with traffic control.
The food bank’s CEO says she is grateful for this help.
“The food bank runs on volunteers, normally we have more than 20,000 who donate their time but a lot of those volunteers come from schools and from corporate groups and with so many schools shut down and employees now having to work from home," said Kristin Warzocha. "We knew we needed the help.”
