Heinen’s employee tests positive for COVID-19, store closed for deep cleaning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heinen’s said one of its employees at the Pepper Pike store tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pepper Pike location is now closed for a deep cleaning.
The employee has not worked at the store since March 25 and is currently self-isolating.
The store will remain closed until a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner is finished.
“We will be cleaning the sales area and the backroom areas in accordance with CDC guidelines. We will post on our website and social media when the store is reopened,” a Facebook post reads. “In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates.”
The Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday 55 people have died from the coronavirus and there are 2,199 who have tested positive.
The virus is expected to peak in Ohio now in mid- to late-April.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.