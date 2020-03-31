Hudson company scrambling to fill orders for COVID-19 fighting electrostatic sprayers after viral video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Hudson company, Victory Innovations, is scrambling to meet demand after a video featuring their product, an electrostatic sprayer that is used to disinfect, went viral and stoked curiosity about the product.
The video shows passengers disembarking from a plane in Indonesia and workers spraying them with some sort of disinfectant.
“We don’t really condone spraying people but we did find out that was a chemical that was allowed to be used on people and it is safe,” said Chris Gureri of Hudson who is one of the owners of the company.
The patented electrostatic sprayers are ideally used to disinfect any area of a home or business including hospitals, by charging the disinfecting chemicals in the sprayer making them all positive ions.
“Just like magnets when you put the positive ends together they repel each other,” Gureri said, “So by spraying them that way when they land they also try to avoid each other, and by doing that, they keep missing each other and they ultimately give you full coverage.”
Delta Airlines is using the product to spray in the cabins of their planes and the New York City Fire Department has inquired about them for use in their firehouses.
Orders are coming in from all over the world, so much so that the company is back-ordered until June, as business owners realize, Gureri says, that the key to the product is the coverage area it provides and the lack of waste a dripping spray can create.
“When you want to kill a germ you want to cover every part of that surface, any spots missed it’s a chance for that germ to be there and grow,” Gureri said.
Gureri also wanted to stress that no one is thrilled with the circumstances surrounding the exploding need for their product, but that he is happy that the product can be used to potentially slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re looking at it like we developed a product that’s perfect for a time like this and it’s helpful,” he said.
