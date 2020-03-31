Human remains found near oil well in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies said skeletal remains were found near an oil well late Monday.
According to deputies, a contractor servicing an oil well in the 5200 block of Sandy Avenue SE around 11 p.m. made the discovery.
Deputies said the remains are so badly decomposed, it is not clear of the age or gender.
Stark County Sheriff deputies and the Stark County Coroner’s office is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 330-430-3800.
