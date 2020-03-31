Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio school closure extended; FDA OKs mask-sanitizing system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio schools will remain closed until May 1 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That extends his school-shutdown order another three weeks, after which it will be evaluated again. The latest numbers show more than 1,900 cases confirmed in Ohio, with 39 deaths as of Monday. Officials say nearly 500 people are hospitalized. A federal judge found a ban on elective surgeries unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being performed. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Columbus-based private research lab Battelle to deploy a system that can sanitize 160,000 face masks a day.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS-OHIO
Ohio prison worker tests positive; inmate sues for release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the first positive coronvarius test for a prison employee. The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says the employee works at Marion Correctional Institution. The agency says the employee last worked March 24, experienced symptoms the next day and reported a positive test Sunday. The department says no inmates or guards will be transferred out of the prison for now. The announcement comes as the Ohio Supreme Court weighs a request by a Belmont Correctional Institution prisoner to be released over fears of the virus hitting the prison. The state asked the court Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal judges in Texas, Alabama and Ohio have temporarily blocked efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic. The rulings Monday were handed down as providers in Iowa and Oklahoma filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to close their doors during the outbreak. Their aim is to stop state officials from prohibiting abortions as part of temporary policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Texas said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly" on a women's right to abortion. A separate judge in Ohio says such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Trial delayed for Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients will be delayed due to coronavirus concerns. Dr. William S. Husel is accused of killing 25 intensive-care patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. The victims were given at least 500 micrograms of the opioid fentanyl. The trial's June 1 start date will be pushed back to an undetermined date, the judge and attorneys decided during a telephone conference Friday. Another call is scheduled for April 24 to decide a new trial date. Husel's attorneys have said he was not trying to kill anyone and was only providing care to severely ill patients.
HOMEOWNER SHOOTS TEENS
Judge: Prosecutors can use statements in shooting of teens
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ruled that prosecutors will be allowed to use statements from a man accused of shooting and killing two teenagers he said were trespassing on his property last summer. Sixty-four-year-old Victor Santana of Dayton is charged in the Aug. 28 deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson, both 17. His attorney argued that interviews with his client shouldn't be used because a language barrier prevented him from understanding his rights or the questions posed to him. But the Dayton Daily News reports that a judge ruled he understood enough of the language to waive his Miranda rights.
ZOO GORILLA-DEATH
Gorilla matriarch at Cincinnati Zoo dies at age 50
CINCINNATI (AP) — A gorilla named Samantha, the oldest mammal at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died at the age of 50. Samantha, who was nicknamed “The Grand Old Lady of the Cincinnati Zoo,” was one of the first two gorillas born at the zoo. Zoo officials say she was euthanized Sunday morning due to “age-related health issues” and heart problems. Samantha celebrated her 50th birthday on Jan. 31 and exceeded her species' life expectancy by over 10 years. She gave birth to six offspring during her life.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-MAIL-VOTING
How will we vote? Outbreak revives debate on mail-in ballots
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats have long argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, and the coronavirus outbreak is giving new momentum to their cause. Several states have already postponed primaries in the midst of the virus. Democrats say they will continue to push for requiring states to expand mail voting, which they argue is safer than showing up at crowded polling stations. But Republicans blocked that effort in the relief bill and argue it's a politically motivated solution. Elections experts say it would be very difficult for many states to shift dramatically to mail voting.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIGITAL-DIVIDE
School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students
WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up. The nation's largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students. Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.
SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO
Dozens still without power after severe weather hits Ohio
CLEVELAND (AP) — A few hundred utility customers are still without power after severe weather spawned what forecasters called a “100-year flood" in Cleveland and led to a number of water rescues. Flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in place Monday for some rivers, including the Black River in Elyria and the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg. Drivers were being urged to be alert and avoid travel in areas where flooding had occurred or was expected. Roughly 400 First Energy customers were still without service Monday morning, although most were expected to be restored by noon.
TRAIN HITS CAR
Driver uninjured after car on tracks gets crushed by train
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a car stuck on railroad tracks in Ohio was crushed by a train, but the driver was able to escape without injury just before the crash. WOIO-TV reports that Elyria fire department officials say the car stopped on the tracks for an unknown reason on South Abbe Road at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say the car was totaled, but the driver was already out by the time crews arrived and didn't need medical treatment.