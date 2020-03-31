Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats have long argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, and the coronavirus outbreak is giving new momentum to their cause. Several states have already postponed primaries in the midst of the virus. Democrats say they will continue to push for requiring states to expand mail voting, which they argue is safer than showing up at crowded polling stations. But Republicans blocked that effort in the relief bill and argue it's a politically motivated solution. Elections experts say it would be very difficult for many states to shift dramatically to mail voting.