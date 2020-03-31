Lost seasons but strong memories for local athletes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Before there was social distancing, there was sports ... there were teammates ... there was baseball.
And Chandler Rowell can crush a baseball.
The Cleveland Heights senior was looking forward to his final season, not just because of playoff potential, but because of his teammates.
“Just the whole experience was all surreal,” Rowell said. “We kind of took it all for granted, and now that it’s taken away it’s disappointing for all of us.”
Tigers catcher, and fellow senior, Ethan Swain agrees.
“I love the people on the team," Swain says. "I’ve never been on a team like this. All my friends are on the team, and not being able to see them at practice, it’s definitely tough.”
It’s very likely that both have played their last game for Cleveland Heights. But they missed out on more than that, including a recent baseball trip to Florida that was cancelled.
“It’s a two-year thing,” Rowell said. "I got to go my sophomore year, so this would have been the year I got to go again. Now I won’t get that experience again, so that’s pretty bad.”
Chandler will play baseball again, next year, at Walsh University, but he says, it won’t be quite the same
“Just playing in high school is just a different type of feeling," Rowell says. Like, playing with all my friends, it meant a lot.
But he also has perspective.
“I understand the safety and well-being of everyone else is more important.”
