Magnificat graduate tests positive for coronavirus after studying abroad in Ireland

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Mary Keohane said she knew something was wrong as soon as she got back here to the United States.
“My throat was swelling up so much and I was having a bit of trouble breathing, so I decided to go to the ER," she said.
On Sunday, she found out she tested positive for coronavirus.
The 2018 Magnificat graduate is a sophomore at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. She said doctors believe she contracted the virus over there.
She feels terrible that she flew back home here to Ohio last week, not knowing she was carrying the virus.
“Obviously if I’d known I had it, I would’ve never set foot on a plane. So honestly, that’s kind of the worst feeling knowing that the last 10 days I had it but that I could have potentially given it to someone else," said Keohane.
But at the same time, she’s relieved to be back home and so close to family and friends. She’s resting and recovering in isolation.
“Like in the past two days, I’ve been sleeping more than normal and I definitely feel the effects of fatigue taking its toll but I’m okay today," she said.
Keohane believes we will all get through this if we follow the social distancing orders and stay home.
