MetroHealth receives $1 Million from former Hyland Software exec to bolster COVID-19 preparedness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $1 million gift from a Bay Village entrepreneur comes as welcome news, as The MetroHealth System prepares for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.
Shortly after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 as a pandemic, Miguel Zubizarreta contacted MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros and asked what the health system needed, according to a press release.
The money will help address some of the hospital system’s most pressing needs: ventilators, N95 respirator masks, and other equipment and supplies.
"This is an incredible windfall, at a time when we most need it,” MetroHealth VP Justin Gallo said in a prepared statement. “Zubizarreta’s gift assures an ample supply of critical items, and it allows MetroHealth to concentrate on expanding available space for inpatient care.”
This is not the first major gift Zubizarreta has made to MetroHealth.
He and his wife, Denise donated $1.6 million for the design, construction and furnishing of the Zubizarreta House, which opened in 2017.
