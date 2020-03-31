Northeast Ohio Weather: Drizzle, isolated showers, and temperatures in the 40s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things remain unsettled and chilly for now. Plenty of cloud cover is in place. There is system tracking across the Alabama this morning. There an extension of this low into Ohio. This will keep the threat of isolated showers going today and tonight. I have areas of drizzle in the forecast this morning. Overall, a dreary situation. Temperatures won’t be able to warm much as you may expect. A north wind off the lake isn’t helping either. Lower to middle 40s this afternoon is all we will be able to do. Temperatures ease into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.