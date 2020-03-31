Ohio Gov. DeWine: ‘Every signal’ given indicating that state’s stay-at-home order will be extended

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As it stands, the executive order directing Ohioans to stay at home expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 6, but Gov. Mike DeWine indicated that it is likely that his preventative measure will be extended.
“Look, I’ve given every signal,” DeWine responded on Tuesday when asked whether the stay-at-home order will be extended. “I’ve gone with the best science that we could follow, and everything you’ve heard me say, the Lieutenant Governor say, and everything you’ve heard Dr. Acton say would indicate that we cannot let this monster up.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 55 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,199 cases statewide.
According to modeling from the Ohio State University and used by the Ohio Department of Health, the surge is projected to peak on April 25 with nearly 10,000 cases per day at that time.
“We can’t walk away, or it’s just going to rear up and kill more Ohioans,” the Governor added.
Lt. Gov. John Husted added that state leaders have been in discussion with Ohio’s mayors and business owners on how they can be accommodated if the stay-at-home measure is extended.
A decision on whether to extend the order could come within the next few days, Gov. DeWine mentioned.
Several states across the United States have already extended similar measures through April and into May or June.
Watch the full press conference with Ohio Gov. DeWine below:
