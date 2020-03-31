New system to more rapidly test for COVID-19 developed by OSU, Battelle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and Battelle partnered to develop a new rapid COVID-19 diagnostic system.
The new diagnostic system will allow for faster turnaround time for results from the coronavirus screening, the Governor said.
Once fully operational, more than 1,000 swabs can be processed per day for results within about five hours.
Currently, the Ohio Department of Health can determine results in eight to 24 hours.
Some labs in other parts of the country are struggling to keep up with the testing capacity, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said, with results taking five days or longer before results are determined .
The testing will operate under Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
Battelle, an Ohio-based company, also helped develop a system that can sanitize 80,000 essential personal protective equipment masks per day.
Watch Gov. DeWine’s full press conference below:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.