Parma residents cleaning up after flood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma residents are cleaning up from heavy that left most homes flooded.
Residents spent the majority of Monday drying out and cleaning up their homes.
Mike Pawul lives on Grantview Drive. He said “my bathroom shower downstairs in the basement [had water ] coming out of it like a waterfall all over the floor.”
The water flooded Pawul’s newly renovated basement. His lawn was piled with everything it destroyed Monday. “I still have to go through boxes of pictures and stuff that were sitting out there lots of kids toys went out by the wayside. It wasn’t a good sight.”
On Priscilla Avenue, Julianne Porvasnik was cleaning her basement. She said “it looks like a mud bath out here I’ve got dirt and grime that should normally be in the yard in my house.”
She said this isn’t the first time to happen in her neighborhood, and she’s “preparing it’s going to happen again.”
She added she’s lucky it wasn’t much worse. “On another street in Parma it was so bad it busted out the windows of the house and they had up to like six steps of about 3 feet of water in the basement.”
She’s trying to maintain social distancing while cleaning. Neighbors have dropped off equipment in her yard to help, but she says it doesn’t make it easy. Samuel Chambers with Dependable Carpet Cleaning was at her house cleaning the basement. He cleaned many flooded homes on the street Monday morning.
He said, the company only sends one worker per house for as little contact as possible.
Chambers is also offering their services at about half off during the pandemic. Chambers said, so many people are laid off and struggling in different ways. “We’re a smaller business so we know how this can impact families. We’re trying to give back and stay busy ourselves it’s just something we’re willing to do.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.