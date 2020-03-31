Social distancing in Cleveland: Stay 12 Slovenian smoked sausages away from each other

Meat math is the best kind of math.

Raddell's Slovenian Sausage Shop is open during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Raddell's Slovenian Sausage Shop/Facebook)
By Amanda Harnocz | March 31, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turns out 6 feet of social distancing is equal to about 12 Slovenian smoked sausages at Raddell’s.

Raddell’s, 478 E 152nd St., said it has taken various steps to stay open safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slovenian sausage shop is considered essential, just like many grocery stores.

It marked off sections of the floor that are 12 Slovenian smoked sausages apart and only six people are allowed in the store at once.

Curbside pickup is also being offered to anyone who orders 24 hours in advance by phone.

