Sokolowski’s University Inn closes temporarily due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sokolowski’s University Inn will be closing its door temporarily due to the coronavirus crisis. They posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night.
Here is the announcement below.
“Out of an abundance of caution, thinking of our staff, family, and customers, we have made the difficult decision to close during this time. The amount of support we’ve received has truly been overwhelming. For 97 years, we’ve been feeding the people of Cleveland and we promise to be back very soon. We look forward to seeing all of you when we reopen! Be safe and God Bless!”
