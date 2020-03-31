Springfield Township Police Department unable to access its Facebook page in critical time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Springfield Township Police Department can’t use its Facebook page at a very critical time during the coronavirus pandemic because it simply can’t verify its location with the social media company.
Sgt. Eric East said he uses the Facebook page to let the public know the latest on crime and safety on a normal day, but right now it would be especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he has not been able to post since Thursday.
“It appeared that Facebook wanted to verify our location and make sure that it was us,” said East.
He added every time he tried to verify the location he was unable to.
“It’s really difficult for us you know we want to get information out to the people to make sure they have what they need to make it through the current crisis,” said East.
The department also uses the Facebook page to uplift the public by posting positive quotes and sayings.
“We have been receiving messages from citizens but we are unable to respond to them right now,” he said.
On Tuesday, East was able to make contact with somebody at Facebook.
We also reached out to Facebook the same day and did not hear back.
East said he thinks he will be able to have access into the Facebook account by Wednesday.
For the past five days the department has been using its website to inform the public.
