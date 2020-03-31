14-year-old Akron boy robbed at gunpoint for his bike and phone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy riding his bike Monday evening was robbed at gunpoint by two thieves wearing masks.
Akron police said the teenager was in the area of Landon and Salem Avenues around 5 p.m. when the two thieves approached him.
One pointed a gun at the teen and demanded his phone and bike.
Both suspects then drove away in a white car.
The bike was later recovered in some nearby bushes, but the phone remains missing.
Police said the teen was not injured.
If you have any information, please call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
