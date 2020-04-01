After coronavirus recovery, Prince Charles pays tribute to healthcare workers

(CNN) - The UK’s Prince Charles made his first public appearance Wednesday since recovering from COVID-19.
In a three-minute video, he pays tribute to emergency medical workers.
He describes the pandemic as a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience," but he also stresses the importance of living with hope.
The 71-year-old Prince of Wales came out of a seven-day self-isolation on Monday.
He says his COVID-19 symptoms were mild, and he kept working.
