Cleveland cop recognized as everyday hero for raising spirits at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is asking for your stories about everyday heroes who you feel should be recognized.
Through this initiative, we found Officer Karl Lloyd, who’s part of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport police unit. His daughter, Janet, calls him a hero.
“I’m definitely a daddy’s girl. They call me ‘little Karl,’ because I look just like him. My dad is my best friend. He helps me with my children,” said Janet.
She said her father is known to the public as the “gentle giant.”
“He’s so goofy. Everybody at the airport knows him as the crazy, funny tall cop. He’s 6-foot-8. You can’t miss him,” said Janet.
Janet says her dad still loves going to work every day even during this pandemic.
“He’s still maintaining his social distancing, but he’s still making sure everybody smiling, kind of trying to get everybody’s mind off of what’s really going on, and bring a little joy to the world,” said Janet.
It’s in these uncertain times where Janet wants to remind everyone to be thankful for your family members even if you’re not that close with them.
“You only get one set of parents and literally people have been passing away from this virus every day the numbers are growing. Cherish them while they’re here because when they’re gone it’s too late."
