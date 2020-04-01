Cleveland police investigating 5 shootings in 6 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating five separate shootings in just six hours.
According to officers, the first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday and the final shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 4500 block of E. 147th. The shooter fled in a white Jeep. The victim is being treated at University Hospitals.
At 9:30 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot in the chest and arm in the 900 block of E. 147th. He is also being treated at University Hospitals.
10 minutes later, a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back, was dropped off at University Hospitals by a private vehicle.
Then at 1 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 2300 block of Greenvale Road and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg at W. 25th and Seymour.
Cleveland police said there are no arrests or suspect descriptions in any of the shootings.
