Cluster of COVID-19 cases at Parma ManorCare sparks Cuyahoga County Board of Health investigation

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at ManorCare Health Services in Parma.
Patients and staff in the facility are being screened for illness and tested.
ManorCare is following new interim guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health to manage the patients.
During this investigation, CCBH is working with ManorCare to support any needs that may arise among staff and patients.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
