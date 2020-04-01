Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 1, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday showed 55 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,199 confirmed cases statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.
School is also out until May 1.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Ohio Department of Health receives all allocated personal protective equipment from national stockpile, still not enough
- Summit County map shows zip codes with confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Health officials discuss COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County; cluster under investigation at Parma health care facility
- Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus
- Europe faces ICU bed crunch; Experts warn coronavirus could kill up to 240,000 Americans
- Doctor kicked out of Ind. gas station for being Asian in coronavirus-related discrimination
- Global shares skid as coronavirus infections soar
- Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake in following coronavirus guidelines
- US warship captain seeks crew isolation as coronavirus spreads
This story will be updated throughout the day.
