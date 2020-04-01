Health officials discuss COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County; cluster under investigation at Parma health care facility

Health officials discuss COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County; cluster under investigation at Parma health care facility
Dr. Heidi Gullett addresses first death in Cuyahoga County from coronavirus (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Chris Anderson | April 1, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 8:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest cases in the area.

A press conference from the agency’s offices in Parma is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

Cuyahoga County officials hold regular health briefing

The agency announced on Tuesday that a cluster of presumptive COVID-19 cases is under investigation at a Parma-area health care facility.

BREAKING: The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at ManorCare Health Services in Parma.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ManorCare Health Services provides short- and long-term care, as well as outpatient rehabilitation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 527 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.

Statewide, at least 55 deaths and 2,199 cases have been documented.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.