Health officials discuss COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County; cluster under investigation at Parma health care facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest cases in the area.
A press conference from the agency’s offices in Parma is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.
The agency announced on Tuesday that a cluster of presumptive COVID-19 cases is under investigation at a Parma-area health care facility.
ManorCare Health Services provides short- and long-term care, as well as outpatient rehabilitation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 527 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
Statewide, at least 55 deaths and 2,199 cases have been documented.
This story will be updated.
