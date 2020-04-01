Data suggests the COVID-19 curve is flattening, but hard work remains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Day by day the data is improving on the outlook regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
Ohio Public Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has acknowledged that the efforts made by Ohioans have significantly flattened the curve, comparing it to a hurricane that has been downgraded in strength, but it is still a hurricane.
“The wave is coming, we know it’s getting smaller every day in Ohio because of what you’re doing,” Acton said.
Dr. Amy Edwards, an Infectious Disease Specialist at University Hospitals, said she sees the same good news in the numbers and is encouraged that we have not seen the dreaded rapid rise in cases.
“I think a lot of us are very encouraged by what we’re seeing over the last couple of days, but it doesn’t mean we stop what we’re doing, it means what we’re doing looks like it is working,” Dr Edwards said.
Dr. Edwards points back to the measures taken by Dr. Acton and Governor Mike DeWine for mitigating what is still going to be a very difficult week or two when we hit the peak.
“I know a lot of people were complaining about how they early and rapidly Governor DeWine moved,” Dr Edwards said, “But I think we’re seeing the early signs that it may have worked.”
And while there is certainly nothing wrong with passing along some encouraging news, it’s welcome to be sure, Dr Edwards makes it clear that it is going to get worse before it gets better, but that Ohioans can continue to knock down the virus by staying home.
“We still need you guys to stay home, we still need the social distancing, we still need you guys to be very careful because if you come out to early, if you lift the restrictions to early you can see a second wave,” she said.
