DeWine credited by international media during coronavirus pandemic as ‘US governor who saw it early’

DeWine credited by international media during coronavirus pandemic as ‘US governor who saw it early’
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus. A new report is questioning the effectiveness of an expansion of electronic monitoring of inmates in Ohio. The 77-page report was presented Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 to DeWine's task force looking at how inmates are supervised after release. The report says there's limited evidence that the widespread use of GPS monitoring will reduce the rate at which ex-offenders commit new crimes or that it will enhance public safety. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | April 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is garnering international attention for his precise and preventative measures taken in the fight against the spread of the dangerous COVID-19.

The 73-year-old Republican Governor was recently profiled by BBC News in an article titled, “Coronavirus: The US governor who saw it coming early.”

DeWine, who has kept Ohioans informed about the coronavirus pandemic through daily briefings with Dr. Amy Acton dating back to the beginning of March, was one of the country’s first state leaders to take dramatic actions to limit the virus’ spread.

Some of the orders from DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Acton include:

  • Statewide stay-at-home directive, which went into effect on March 23
  • Statewide shutdown of public and private schools into May
  • Postponing the primary election during the public health crisis

Since the arrival of the pandemic in Ohio, Gov. DeWine has made his priority clear, even if it means distancing himself from President Donald Trump: The health of the residents in his state is of the utmost importance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed as least 55 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,199 cases statewide.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.